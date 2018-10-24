Quesnel fire chief responds to blaze at West Quesnel residences

Fire chief Sylvain Gauthier responded to a fire at a building off Elliott Street this afternoon (Oct. 26). Melanie Law photo

Quesnel Fire Department’s fire chief Sylvain Gauthier responded to a fire at a residence off Elliott Street in West Quesnel this afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. today (Oct. 24).

A hydro metre was reported to be on fire. Gauthier said the flames were out when he arrived, after someone at the scene threw water on it. He said he believed the blaze had been deliberately set, although the investigation is ongoing.

The siding of the multi-residence structure had melted due to the blaze. The building is in an area locally known as Coconut Grove.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard someone shout, and then saw a man run from the vicinity of the hydro metre towards North Fraser Drive.

Gauthier confirmed RCMP were on their way to the scene to investigate.

