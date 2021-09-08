Quesnel federal election all-candidates forum sees full attendance despite illness

Green Party candidate Leigh Hunsinger-Chang had to attend the chamber of commerce event virtually

All six federal candidates were in attendance at the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce all-candidates forum, hosted at the Quesnel Legion. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

As the leaders of their parties took to the stage in a French-language debate, local candidates gathered in Quesnel for the first all-candidates forum for Cariboo-Prince George.

While COVID-19 measures only allowed 50 people to attend inside the Legion, the forum was live-streamed on the chamber’s Facebook page for all to see.

All six Cariboo-Prince George candidates spoke at the two hour event, hosted by the Quesnel Chamber of Commerce at the Legion.

Green Party Candidate Dr. Leigh Hunsinger-Chang was unable to attend in person due to a case of laryngitis, but was able to attend virtually thanks to a laptop.

Other candidates in attendance included NDP Audrey McKinnon, Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal Party Garth Frizzell, People’s Party of Canada Jeremy Gustafson and Christian Heritage Party of Canada Henry Thiessen.

Candidates answered questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health and missing Indigenous children among other topics.

