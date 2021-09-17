Quesnel Curling Club kicks off season with provincial tournament

The centre will be hosting the B.C. Club Championships beginning on Sept. 29

The Quesnel Curling Centre will play host to the 2021 BC Club Championships later this Sept. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The Quesnel Curling Centre will be starting their season off with a bang, as it’s set to host the B.C. Provincial Club Championships on Sept. 29 – Oct. 3.

Two local teams will be competing at the event, with Brenda Ernst and Shane Yamamoto hoping home-ice advantage will lead to victories.

To compete in the club championships, a team must not have players who competed in the BC Junior, BC Scotties, BC Men’s or BC U18 Championships.

Quesnel Curling Centre manager Dave Plant said he’s planning on allowing 50 people on the ice and 50 in the building lounge at a time, but that could change with updated health rules.

“Right now it’s full steam ahead,” he said.

READ MORE: Women’s curling championship coming back to Prince George in 2022

The compressors are on inside the rink, and Plant hopes to get ice in by Sept. 25 so the local teams can get some practice in before the competition starts.

“There are some clubs down in the Lower Mainland that are really in no-man’s-land right now because they don’t know what rules to go by,” Plant said.

Plant said the centre is planning to host open houses the first week of October, with league play set to begin on Oct. 12.

“We’re like every other sports organization, we’re in a wait-and-see pattern,” he said. “We’ll just play it by ear for now.”

Rules changed throughout the 2020/2021 curling season, with only one sweeper allowed at a time and various mask requirements throughout the season.

READ MORE: Curl BC presents awards to Quesnel Curling Centre and Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer