Quesnel could see more snow Friday

Warmer weather will remain until end of the week, according to Environment Canada

Although Quesnel last weekend experienced warm weather, which is set to continue until mid-week, the city might have more snow and a dip in temperatures in store after Friday.

Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast for the city shows highs of between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius between Tuesday and Thursday this week, with temperatures creeping back down Thursday night.

Snow or rain is forecast that evening, and flurries are predicted on Friday, Nov. 23. Friday will also see an overnight low of -10 degrees, the coldest the region will see this week.

