Quesnel cop preparing to ride for a cause

Const. Joshua Clark has never ridden his bike more than 60 kilometres.

On Sept. 16, he’ll have to double that to succeed in his leg of the Cops Ride for Cancer – Tour de North relay.

“It’s more of a mental game,” Clark said on the big jump in distance. “My body can usually keep up.”

Cops for Cancer – Tour de North raises money to help fight pediatric cancer. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of one long ride, for first time, the Tour will cover three routes — Prince Rupert to Prince George, Fort St John to Prince George, and Williams Lake to Prince George — in a relay style. All three routes will descend on Prince George Sept. 18 with a tour of the city, including ride-bys of local schools, according to a press release from the Canadian Cancer Society.

“When it’s something that goes towards kids, I think that’s hugely important,” Clark said.

Clark shares some of his physical training on his Instagram account, @thefabulousjosh.

Clark had signed up for a longer 870-kilometre journey, but it was cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been doing lots of training in and around town trying to get my kilometres up,” he said. “So you don’t get that incredible feet pain you get riding long distances.”

Clark will be riding from Quesnel to Prince George, a distance of around 120 kilometres.

