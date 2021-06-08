Quesnel Community Foundation supporting 16 different community projects this year

The winners received their cheques at the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. (Quesnel Community Foundation)

More than a dozen community projects in the Quesnel area are receiving financial support from the Quesnel Community Foundation.

A total of 16 organizations supporting the arts and culture, social, educational, recreational and environmental needs of the community have been awarded $89,570 in grants announced Tuesday, June 8.

“The Quesnel Community Foundation has been supporting our community for the past 20 years,” foundation president Mary Sjostrom said in a release.

“We were able to distribute the largest grant ever of $20,000 to one group from our endowment fund, thanks to our many generous donors.”

The grants are part of the annual funding given out by the Quesnel Community Foundation.

Receiving $20,000 is the Gold Rush Cycling Club for their development plan at Wonderland and Dragon Moutain.

Other grants include $11,840 to the Cariboo Ski Club towards the purchase of a snowmobile.

Two organizations are receiving $10,000, including Island Mountain Arts for their art in the forest project and Alex Fraser Park Society to furnish the Agricultural Event Centre.

Lightning Creek Ski Club was awarded $7,500 to purchase equipment and the West Village Community Garden $6,700 for their greenhouse project.

The Quesnel Motocross Association has been provided $3,800 for a starting gate with $3,700 going towards the North Cariboo Seniors’ Council for its Canadian Volunteer Income Tax Program.

An accessible toy lending library at the Quesnel and District Child Development Centre was awarded $3,000.

The Literacy Quesnel Society will use $2,900 for display fixtures for a story walk.

TARAPS will purchase totes, T-shirts and a tent after receiving $2,050. In addition, a $2,000 grant will support both the Quesnel and District Arts Council secure sound explosion equipment and Quesnel 4-H with live streaming.

More than $1,500 was each awarded to the Quesnel and District Seniors Society for their Seniors’ Day Breakfast Fair and the Quesnel Pride Society for a pride visibility project and website design.

Quesnel & District Hospice & Palliative Care Association received $650 for digital no-contact thermometers.

The Quesnel Community Foundation was established in 2001 through a $50,000 contribution from the 2000 BC Winter Games that was matched by the City of Quesnel and the Vancouver Foundation. Since then, the fund continues to grow due to donations, financial gifts and bequests from area residents, local businesses, and other charitable organizations, along with the support of the City of Quesnel, Vancouver Foundation and Northern Development Initiative Trust.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us grow our endowment fund to over $3.5 million today, as we celebrate our 20th Anniversary,” Sjostrom said.

