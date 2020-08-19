Quesnel Community Foundation awards $40,000 in COVID-19 relief

The grants were awarded to seven groups through Canada's Emergency Community Support Fund

The Quesnel Community Foundation is continuing to help organizations weather the storm of a global pandemic.

They awarded $40,000 in grants to seven groups around Quesnel through the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

“The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country,” a news release reads. “Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.”

This money is in addition to the $30,000 the foundation awarded from funding from the Vancouver Foundation earlier this summer.

The funds for the program were made available by the federal government.

“With the sustainable management of an endowment, ongoing charitable donations and passion for community, the Foundation has provided more than $565,000 to date for projects championed by local non-profit organizations who work to build a livable, resilient community.”

The projects and groups recieving money through the ECSF in Quesnel are:

Quesnel Woman’s Resource Centre – Personal protective Equipment & cleaning supplies

North Cariboo Senior’s Council – Lawn maintenance for seniors

Quesnel SPCA – Ongoing care and COVID supplies for animals

North Cariboo Aboriginal Family Program Society – Food Hampers for clients

Hope Air – Outreach & Accommodation for Northern BC

Roots of Empathy – COVID 19 Curriculum for students in Quesnel

Quesnel Child and Youth Support Society – Outdoor Connections and Parenting Supports

