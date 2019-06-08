Quesnel Community Foundation accepting grant applications from local youth

The foundation is working with RBC Future Launch to inspire bold ideas to help the community

The Quesnel Community Foundation is working with the RBC Future Launch Community Program to make up to $15,000 available to local youth-led projects.

The projects must address community priorities such as environment, food security, employment, learning, health, wellness, inclusion, belonging, and reconciliation and restoration. The projects must answer one question: “What is your boldest idea to respond to an urgent local need?”

The program is intended to provide an opportunity for young people to lead, learn new skills, and build relationships in the community.

The challenge is open for youth between the ages of 15 and 29, and the grants dispersed will be decided by a group of reviewers, which will include Quesnel Community Foundation directors and local youth, like Taddea Kunkel.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity presented to our local youth,” said Kunkel in a press release. “In today’s economic climate, youth are facing pressures on many fronts, and so are our communities. The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge … encourages and provides opportunities for the next generation to boldly take charge and help create positive change along the way.”

Mary Sjostrom, Quesnel Community Foundation President, says Kunkel will be taking the lead, but that several other youth have also taken interest in reviewing projects.

In the release, Sjostrom says, “participating in the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge builds on the community foundation’s long-time support for the Quesnel and region. We are extremely pleased to be part of the National Community Youth Challenge.”

The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge is working with more than 150 community foundations across Canada.

The program is made possible by $5 million dollars worth of donations across the country. According to the release, RBC has committed $500 million to help young people access meaningful employment through practical work experience, skills development opportunities, networking solutions and mental well-being supports and services over the next 10 years.

“RBC believes strongly in the power, vision and potential of youth, and the influence they can have in their communities,” Mark Beckles, the senior director of Youth Strategy and Innovation at RBC, said in a press release. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Community Foundations of Canada to help young people make a difference in communities across Canada while building the 21st century skills needed to prepare for the future of work.”

Grant applications from local youth will be accepted between May 22 and Sept. 18, 2019. Visit www.quesnelfoundation.com for an applicant guide. For more information contact Anna Rankin, Coordinator, Quesnel Community Foundation at 250-747-3063 or qcf@shaw.ca.

