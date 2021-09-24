Quesnel city council planning on creating residential school memorial

A report in the agenda of council's Sept. 28 meeting outlines their initial plans

The amphitheatre park next to city hall could become a residential school memorial. (Photo courtesy of City of Quesnel)

The city of Quesnel is planning on creating a residential school memorial in the amphitheatre park next to city hall.

A staff report in the agenda for council’s Sept. 28 meeting outlines the project could cost up to $43,450, and asks for council to approve taking the money from the council initiatives budget for 2021 and 2022.

A report written by the city of Quesnel’s manager of economic development and tourism, Amy Reid, notes the project would include extensive collaboration with local Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

“Initial conversations with the Chiefs of Lhtako Dené, Nazko, Lhoosk’uz Dené and ?Esdilagh indicate that re-configuring the tiered gardens to seating, sharing the story of local Indigenous experiences with residential schools using interpretive signage along the wall of the building, creating a mural on the retaining wall on St. Laurent Street and the installation of a sculpture would be welcome improvements to the space,” it reads.

Urban Systems, a B.C. consulting firm who has worked on other projects, has suggested a budget of just over $30,000 to consult, prepare a project brief and site objectives and develop a cost estimate. A further $12,000 would be set aside to cover honoraria and meals during consultation.

The report notes grants could become available for the project.

September 30 will be the first national Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions unveil special logo for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer