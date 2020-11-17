Quesnel casino hoping for spring opening

Billy Barker Casino owner Brad Kotzer hopes to be allowed to open by Valentine's Day or Easter

A masked statue of Billy Barker sits on top of his namesake casino, eight months to the day it was closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Owner Brad Kotzer said they won’t be opening in 2020. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Walk down Reid Street in Quesnel, and it’s almost as if the world is back to normal.

While you’ll need to wear a mask and stand on dots to ensure physical distancing, the world of downtown Quesnel is almost back to fully operational.

That’s not the case for the Billy Barker Casino, however.

All casinos have been closed for the past eight months, by order of the provincial government.

Casino owner Brad Kotzer said casinos have applied to open again at least a half-dozen times but haven’t been able to secure a date to open their doors.

“We had a teleconfrence with Bonnie Henry last week, and she says probably nothing will happen next year, maybe early next year,” Kotzer said. “She needs to get the Vancouver Coastal health region and Fraser Valley region under control before she considers anything else. I’m hoping Valentine’s Day, Easter.”

Casinos outside of those health authority regions are left hoping that numbers in the Lower Mainland turn around soon.

“Luckily, the population is so much smaller up north that physical distancing is way easier,” Kotzer said. “I think that’s why the three districts outside the Lower Mainland are doing so good.”

Kotzer said he’s ready to open when allowed, with COVID-19 safety procedures planned for and in place.

“We are all set up to operate at one-third capacity,” he said. “Everybody will wear masks, everyone will have a playing card so we can track who is in there. It’s probably the best [plan] of any business in the province.”

Kotzer said federal wage subsidies have helped him keep some employees on, but his ability to subsidize losses won’t last forever.

“It will be a struggle by next summer,” he said. “I’m good for the winter.”

The hotel and restaurant in the same building are open at half capacity right now.

