Quesnel brought a little bit of joy through art contest

Local students' artwork was on display in the downtown Quesnel offices of Johnston Meier

Johnston Meier’s Quesnel Joy campaign was a roaring success.

Artwork from students across the Quesnel School District was displayed in windows in Johnston Meier’s downtown Quesnel offices, where passersby were asked to vote for their favourite.

“Every day, there were people looking at the artwork and smiling and laughing,” branch manager Marj Lofstrom said. “The kids that came down to see their art displayed in the big windows were proud to show their families. It’s been so much fun for us to watch the excitement from the inside of the office.”

Over 350 votes were cast by the public, and the artwork was judged by Quesnel Cariboo Observer Publisher Tracey Roberts, Quesnel City Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg and Quesnel Chamber of Commerce manager Kathy Somerville.

École Red Bluff Lhtako won the judges’ pick, with Correlieu winning the high school portion. The top three schools by the community vote were North Cariboo Christian School, École Red Bluff Lhtako and Lakeview School. Harper Bronswyk, who is 8-years-old, won the voters’ draw.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback from the schools and the community, we decided to extend the project for another week and we will be working on making this an annual event,” Lofstrom said. “We have had a great time with this project and believe that there was a lot of JOY brought out because of it.”

Loftsrom said the project shows how good things are in Quesnel.

“How lucky are those that are moving into our community to feel the JOY we have, to feel the sense of community we work hard to achieve,” she said. “Congratulations to all the people that made this project successful, you brought Joy too many.”

