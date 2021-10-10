Quesnel area Fire Departments celebrate fire prevention week

Check out the Quesnel Cariboo Observer published on Oct. 6 for more

When there’s a need for fire suppression and other related emergency services in the North Cariboo, volunteers are often among the first to respond.

There are five volunteer fire departments (VFD) in the Quesnel area that the Cariboo Regional District oversees.

Members come from all walks of life and are dedicated to serving their community while saving lives and property.

“We do know that all the VFDs in our region are eager to have potential new members come out on a practice night and see if it’s a good fit for them,” said CRD manager of communications, Chris Keam.Volunteer firefighters typically practice once a week for two hours, and no previous experience is necessary.

Quesnel Fire Department

The City of Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department is in urgent need of new members. Signups are available on the city of Quesnel’s website. Call 250-992-5121 for more information.

Bouchie Lake Fire Department

Responsible for carrying the day-to-day tasks of the department is Fire Chief Jeff Lefebvre. The department located at 2351 Centennial Rd. practices every Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Kersley Fire Department

The fire station at 4839 Edwards Rd. can be seen from Highway 97 north of Williams Lake and is led by Fire Chief Steve Koning. Practices are held Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Ten Mile Volunteer Fire Department

Fire Chief Jim Sales oversees the department that practices from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The fire station can be found on Bjornson Road near Quesnel.

Barlow Creek Fire Department

The department led by Fire Chief David Sugden is located at 3908 Aird Rd. Practices are held Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

West Fraser Fire Department

Fire Chief Lance Wilkins is the top commanding officer of the department near Quesnel at 243 Jackpine Flats Rd. Practices start Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Back Row: Charlie Veer; Tony Lawson; Ken Calihou -Assoicate; Jim Braem - Associate; Middle Row: Martha Murray; Austin Baker; Doug Paley - Lieutenant; Dave Laser; Don Patchett - Associate; Barb Bachmeier; Front Row: Leroy Schwandt; Greg Sutton - Captain; Brenda Nelson - LieutenantMissing from photo: Jeff Lefebvre - Fire Chief; Joe Joaquin - Deputy Chief; Kevin Sales - Assistant Fire Chief; Harold Bartel - Lieutenant; Calvin Groll; Tyson Oxenbury; Gerd Teetzen; Michel Robert; Jim Peterson; Keith Theisen; Greg Milton; Associate Members: Jim Breadner; Dwight Green; Neil Currie; Rick Short; Keith Thompson; Henry Boersma