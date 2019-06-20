Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce holds AGM

From left to right, Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce vice-president Tracy Bond, Prince George Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Corrigall and Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce manager Kathy Somerville, gather at the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce AGM on June 15. Ronan O’Doherty photo

The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce held its Annual General Meeting at The Lodge on Wednesday (June 19), celebrating the start of its 110th year as the voice of business in the North Cariboo.

Local Chamber vice-president Tracy Bond started off the meeting with a short speech and presentation outlining what the Chamber of Commerce has been working on.

Following her was Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes, who discussed some of the challenges that the forestry industry is facing and the support that is needed for those who worked at Tolko and the businesses that work for the mills that are suffering from a downturn.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson talked about the proactive leadership the City is taking in addressing the changing business landscape. He mentioned putting $500,000 into trails in the area and working towards building a new Cultural Centre, as well as work on agricultural innovation in the area.

While new avenues open up, he stressed the City’s commitment to continuing to support forestry despite its difficulties.

He said the City will now have a Council Centre for forestry at City Hall. It will be rethinking how wood is taken from the bush then to the manufacturer then to market.

Finally, Prince George Chamber CEO Todd Carrigall spoke on advocacy and what the Chamber can do for businesses. He said it is critical the voices from the north are heard by governments, and organizations like the Chamber can facilitate that.

Some attendees were lucky enough to take home door prizes.

Marj Lofstrom won a white water rafting giveaway, Candice Schweitzer was picked for a Cariboo Escape gift card, and Summer Oppen claimed $25 in Westside Bucks.

READ MORE: Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce elects new board

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter