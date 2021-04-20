Quesnel airport runway will be repaved thanks to $7 million grant

Transport Canada confirmed the city would be receiving the funds

The city of Quesnel’s airport’s runway will be refurbished thanks to funds from Transport Canada. Council heard confirmation their grant application for the airports capital assistance program was successful at their April 20, 2020 meeting.

“The runway needs to be repaved,” the city’s director of community services, Jeff Norburn said. “It’s obviously very large, so it’s a fairly significant cost,”

City council passed a resolution of support, a requirement to receive over $7 million for the rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway and apron at the airport.

“It’s an all-in repaving,” Simpson added.

The city has control of the project and must cover any costs exceeding $7,162,526.

