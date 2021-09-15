Queen of Angels School is latest Cowichan Valley school with COVID case

Independent school becomes 8th in Valley with case in the community

Queen of Angels School is the latest school in the Cowichan Valley to announce a case of COVID-19 in the school community.

A letter that was sent home to parents about the case was posted to the indepenently run BC School Covid Tracker on Wednesday. The letter was dated Tuesday, Sept. 14 and stated that exposures may have occurred on Sept. 8 and 9.

Q of A is the eighth school in the Cowichan Valley to report a COVID-19 case since classes began last week.

According to the BC School Covid Tracker, cases have been reported at Frances Kelsey and Cowichan Secondary schools, Quamichan and Lake Cowichan schools, and Bench, Drinkwater and Discovery elementary schools.

The cases have been reported via emails or letters sent home to parents. The BC School Covid Tracker posted screenshots of several of the letters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Cow High had announced three cases, Drinkwater had announced two, and the other schools had each reported one case.

Some of the schools have provided dates when exposures may have occurred, including Bench (Sept. 7 and 8), Drinkwater (Sept. 7-9), and Cow High (Sept. 7-10).

Students in School District 79 are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if they are eligible. All students in grades 4-12 are required to wear masks at school.

Cowichan Valley Citizen