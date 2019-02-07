Queen Charlotte water reservoir back to normal

The Village of Queen Charlotte is reporting reservoirs have now returned to normal levels and we are no longer experiencing a water shortage. With more freezing weather predicted in the coming days the village is asking the public to please remain diligent with their water consumption and to report any suspected leaks to our Public Works Department at 250 559 4765.
