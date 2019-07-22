Queen Charlotte highlights the year that was in 2018 Annual Report

A number of works projects were completed, as well as improvements at the youth centre

The Village of Queen Charlotte put out its 2018 Annual Report highlighting the achievements that took place over the past year.

A number of projects were completed, including completion of the boat launch’s floating dock system and the new public works yard. Bike racks were also installed around the village to increase and promote bicycle commuting, and the roads in town received a much-needed repaving.

The raising of the Xaana Kaahlii Ngaaysdll Naay Gyaagang, also known as the Skidegate Inlet Healing House Totem pole, was one of the year’s main events.

The pole is now standing at the Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre.

READ MORE: Will the Village of Queen Charlotte change its name?

The Queen Charlotte Youth Centre (QCYC) made some big steps in its operations. The QCYC after school program recorded a record number of drop-in visits, with more than 3,500 recorded during the year.

The increased attendance allowed the centre to offer more activities, including the return of teen dances. The ’80s pre-teen dance proved the most popular of the bunch.

The QCYC also underwent successful renovations during the year, as did the local hockey rink during the village’s repaving project.

The fire department continues to develop a concept for a new fire hall, while conducting volunteer efforts throughout the year including garbage collection and fire safety training sessions.

The Queen Charlotte Emergency Program had a big year, as they implemented the 2016 Tsunami Pole plan. Hydro poles around the village now have painted indicators showing residents how high they must get if a tsunami were to hit Haida Gwaii.

Financially the village increased its overall surplus thanks to a large capital project grant of $2,359,303. This brought Queen Charlotte’s overall surplus to $22,603,639, the vast majority of which are tangible capital assets.

READ MORE: Queen Charlotte explores banning single use plastics

Alex Kurial | Journalist

Alex Kurial

Send Alex emailLike the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter