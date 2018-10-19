Quarterdeck restaurant, pub temporarily closed until summer

"We have decided to close the pub until April 30, 2019," stated the pub's announcement.

Residents who like to enjoy nightcaps in Port Hardy’s pubs may have fewer selections now. The Quarterdeck Restaurant and Pub has closed for the remainder of the winter season, until May 1, 2018.

In an online post, the Quarterdeck stated: “To our valued customers, we have decided to close the pub until April 30, 2019. We look forward to welcoming you back on May 1st, 2019.”

One resident commented on the online announcement, saying that they “feel bad for the employees that have been left high and dry with no warning whatsoever. Now (they’re) left to scramble to find work this time of year just to make ends meet.”

Quarterdeck has yet to confirm whether they provided written notice of closure to employees before the day of temporary closure.

Other residents were less friendly to the announcement, writing expletives in their response to the temporary closure. “The local people … have kept you in business and worked for you for many years. Good luck relying on ferry traffic, because the locals won’t be back,” the resident continued. One other resident noted that closure until May 1, 2019, was “disappointing.”

In a recent phone call with Patrick Braspenning, interim manager of operations since 2017, he mentioned in passing the business group which owns the hotel, North Coast Hotel Ltd. according to their recent online business profile, decided on the closure for economic reasons.

North Coast Hotel Resort is a group of hotels and resorts. The company owns and runs April Point Resort & Spa, Painter’s Lodge, Abercorn Inn Vancouver Airport, and Quarterdeck Resort & Marina. North Coast Hotel Resort Ltd. also has an estimated revenue of two million dollars which focuses on lodging, resorts and hospitality.

Quarterdeck, which was formerly called IV’s Quarterdeck Pub, is part of the full-service hotel and marina. The marina, one of the largest on the island, continues to be a mainstay for mariners as far as California to Alaska.

North Coast Hotel Resort did not respond to media requests for a press release by the Gazette’s press deadline.