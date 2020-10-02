Qualicum School District’s first electric school bus is on its way

The first electric school bus for School District 69 (Qualicum) is on its way.

The school district purchased an electric bus earlier this year through the Bus Acquisition Program. This program, funded through the provincial government, helps school districts switch to zero-emission and clean energy vehicles.

Secretary treasurer Ron Amos said during the most recent school board meeting that the delivery date was unknown.

He said there doesn’t appear to be any delays in delivery, but that charging stations are scheduled to be installed this fall.

School districts that purchase electric buses have access to further provincial funding for charging station infrastructure.

READ MORE: BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Amos further explained that a diesel type C bus, capable of carrying 50 passengers, would cost approximately $140,000, and an electric type C bus is “about three times the cost”.

He said the Minisity of Education funds the bus service through capital measures, but because the electric bus program is trying to get more electric buses into the system, other agencies have come forward to support the additional costs. Additional supplements to cover the higher cost have been fronted by the Carbon Neutral Capital Planning Project, the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources, and also locally funded through the school district’s energy project.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News