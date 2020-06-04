Qualicum school district to host virtual meeting to talk budget

School District 69 (Qualicum) will discuss its budget on Friday, June 5 via Zoom.

Keven Elder, superintendent of schools for the district, said the district delayed final consideration of the budget until now because of COVID-19. Usually, districts use February through April to discuss the budget, passing it around the end of April.

READ MORE: PQBeat Podcast: Keven Elder, SD69 superintendent of schools

“With consultations complete the board received a draft preliminary budget at its public board meeting on May 26, 2020. Two of the three required readings of the budget passed, with the third reading only possible on the same night if trustees voted unanimously to hold all three readings in one sitting,” said Elder. “That unanimous approval was not provided on May 26, which required the board chair to call a subsequent meeting for final reading of the preliminary budget.”

The agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting has been posted to the district website. Members of the public can request access to the Zoom call be emailing khergt@sd69.bc.ca.

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News