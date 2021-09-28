Qualicum school district facilities to be closed for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Schools in District 69 (Qualicum) will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 30 in alignment with the newly appointed statutory holiday known as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
In June of this year, the federal government announced the creation of the new statutory holiday to be recognized on Sept. 30 each year, and is a direct response to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action. In previous years, Sept. 30 marked Orange Shirt Day, and although not a statutory holiday, was a day to recognize and raise awareness about this history and legacies of the residential school system in Canda.
According to SD69’s new superintendent, Peter Jory, Sept. 30 was previously scheduled as a non-instructional day for staff to focus on Truth and Reconciliation, but has now since moved to another day in light of the new holiday.
Offices for the City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach will also be closed on Thursday.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Parksville Qualicum Beach News