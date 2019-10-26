Qualicum school district, CUPE ratify agreement

The board of education for School District No. 69 (Qualicum) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 3570 have achieved a successful conclusion to local contract negotiations with the ratification of a local memorandum of settlement. The agreement had been previously ratified by British Columbia Public School Employees’ Association and shall be included in the CUPE Collective Agreement that expired on June 30, 2019.

The CUPE Local 3570 represents approximately 275 clerical staff, custodians, operations and maintenance staff, education assistants, child and youth care workers, liaison workers, transportation staff, and spares.

— NEWS Staff, submitted