Qualicum Beach’s Ravensong Aquatic Centre closed due to electrical issue

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued a statement late Saturday night (March 14), indicating Ravensong Aquatic Centre will be closed until an electrical issue is fixed.

“We will update as soon as we can,” read the message on the RDN’s Twitter account. “This closure is not related to COVID-19 which the RDN is actively monitoring.”

Earlier in the day, the district said to increase social distancing, the steam room, sauna and hot tub at Ravensong are closed until further notice.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News