Qualicum Beach’s proposed temporary cold-weather shelter plan rebuffed

The Town of Qualicum Beach’s proposal to use its south Qualicum Beach Airport lands for a temporary, all-day cold-weather shelter has been rebuffed.

Town council announced it received notification from BC Housing on March 25 that they cannot use the town-owned land at the airport as a temporary shelter for six months during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide aid to a maximum of 15 individuals.

“We will continue to collaborate with our partnering municipalities to find suitable lands in the Oceanside region to temporarily house our most vulnerable community members during these unprecedented times,” said CAO Daniel Sailland, in a press release.

As the south airport land is held by the town via a long-term lease to the province, the province must approve both the terms and conditions for the temporary land use.

The town first flagged these lands as a possible shelter location with the province in April of 2020, shortly after the effects of COVID-19 began to impact the region.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

