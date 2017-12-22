Qualicum Beach waterfront hotel issued development permit

Forty-unit hotel to be built at site of current Sand Pebbles Inn

The bylaw amendment for a 40-unit hotel at the current Sand Pebbles Inn location was unanimously adopted at the Dec. 11 Town of Qualicum Beach council meeting. The project was also issued a development permit. — NEWS File photo

The Sand Pebbles Inn and its surrounding property will be getting revamped.

The bylaw amendment to allow a 40-unit hotel at the site of the current Sand Pebbles Inn, located at 2751-2767 Island Highway W., was adopted at the Dec. 11 Town of Qualicum Beach council meeting. Council also unanimously approved a development permit for the project.

The project for the Sand Pebbles Inn first came to town council Jan. 16.

The zoning amendment asked for a 40-unit hotel, which is five units more that what the current zoning allows. It would include two floors of rooms with an additional partial lower floor and a parking level that is approximately one-half storey below the grade of the street. The hotel currently has 21 units.

At the Jan. 16 meeting, council also made adoption of the zoning amendment contingent on a statutory right-of-way securing the public access route along the waterfront side of the proposed development, and an execution of a works and services agreement to ensure the completion of a pedestrian walkway proposed along Highway 19A.

The Dec. 11 agenda stated the form and character covenant has been registered, the works and services agreement has been signed and the statutory right-of-way for the waterfront walkway has been registered.

The hotel is being designed by Studio Senbel Architecture. The new Comprehensive Development Zone 11 would allow for a café, a neighbourhood pub, a recreation facility and a restaurant.

Studio Senbel Architecture, according to its website, has completed projects in Vancouver and throughout B.C. and has worked on designs for a destination recreation resort island in Kuwait.