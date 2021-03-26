Qualicum Beach voters can cast ballots by mail for May 15 byelection

Eligible voters in the Town of Qualicum Beach will have the option of casting their votes via mail-in ballot for the byelection for a new councillor on May 15.

Town council approved the ministerial order to permit by-mail voting at a special council meeting held on March 24.

The byelection is for one councillor seat that became vacant when Adam Walker resigned after becoming the new MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

On May 15, in-person voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Centre located at 747 Jones St., Qualicum Beach. Voters can also vote in advance on May 5 and May 12.

To access a mail ballot, voters can visit the town hall during business hours (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays. They can also go at the town website at https://www.qualicumbeach.com/mail-ballot-request-form

Voters may return mail ballot packages by:

• mail, using the envelope provided;

• in person at town tall, 660 Primrose St., during business hours;

• in person at an advance voting day (May 5 or May 12) at the Civic Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m;

• in person on general voting day (May 15) at the Civic Centre; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The town will begin accepting nominations starting March 30 until April 9 at 4 p.m. Candidate information will be posted after the chief election officers have received nomination papers.

Anyone seeking more information on voting requirements can go online at https://www.qualicumbeach.com/by-election-faq

— NEWS Staff

