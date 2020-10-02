Qualicum Beach town councillor tabbed as NDP candidate in Parksville-Qualicum

A town councillor in Qualicum Beach has been chosen as the B.C. NDP candidate for the Parksville-Qualicum riding.

Adam Walker, who has lived in the Qualicum Beach area all his life, was acclaimed as the candidate and vowed to keep building on the improvements he said the party has made for people.

“The people of Parksville-Qualicum are my family, friends and neighbours, and I want to be part of a government that makes life better for them,” said Walker.

“I want to join John Horgan in continuing to work for people and building on what the NDP government has already done to increase access to quality health care and seniors care, and build a stronger, healthier future by taking action on climate change.”

Walker has owned and operated tech businesses in the region for more than 15 years. He and his wife operate a small farm and are raising two daughters. Walker has served as a town councillor in Qualicum Beach since 2018.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many people feel uncertain about the future,” said Walker. “We need a strong and stable John Horgan government to see us through this pandemic and build a recovery that includes everyone.”

Walker has taken a leave of absence as a town councillor and deputy mayor for the duration of the campaign.

Also declared as candidates in the Parksville-Qualicum riding are Michelle Stilwell, B.C. Liberals incumbent; Rob Lyon for the B.C. Green Party; and independent John St. John.

In the Nanaimo riding, candidates include Sheila Malcolmson, NDP incumbent; Kathleen Jones representing the B.C. Liberals and Lia Versaevel for the Greens.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan candidates are Doug Routley, NDP incumbent; Duck Paterson of the Liberals and Chris Istace of the Greens.

The election is Oct. 24.

