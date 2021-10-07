Qualicum Beach town councillor self-isolating due to COVID-19

Qualicum Beach Coun. Anne Skipsey could have simply called in sick.

But she was still on the job at council’s regular zoom meeting on Oct. 6, despite dealing with COVID-19.

Skipsey told council she has been self-isolating due to COVID. She advised the public to remain diligent and continue following COVID-19 protocols such as using hand sanitizers, wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if you’re not feeling well.

“We can’t go back in time with this virus,” said Skipsey. “So once you’ve been out there in the public doing all kinds of things, you can’t take that back. We can’t let our guards down. COVID is highly contagious. The Delta variant is in our community. And even if you are double vaccinated, you can still get COVID. It can impact those with immune compromised systems and the elderly. So I am asking people to take good care of themselves and of others.”

Coun. Scott Harrison commended Skipsey for her courage.

“It reminds us just how serious this is,” said Harrison. “And even if you do everything right, there’s still a risk. So do be safe out there. That’s very brave of you. Thank you.”

