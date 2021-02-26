Qualicum Beach to put aside funds for purchase of electric vehicles, charging stations

Citizens can donate funds to help reduce emissions in town

(Photo Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)

Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison wants the town to create a reserve for future purchases of electric vehicles or charging stations.

Harrison made a notice of motion at council’s regular meeting on Feb. 24. It was endorsed unanimously.

With electric light trucks coming on the market, Harrison wants the town to be in position financially to be able to purchase them when the time comes. It will also offer residents, who are passionate about the environment, an opportunity to donate funds.

“This is just a way for people in the community to actually accelerate our process of trying to electrify some of our light trucks,” said Harrison. “And it also provides people a way to actually make a meaningful contribution.”

Harrison said individuals who contribute can get their names listed on a plaque for their donations to buy the trucks or for helping establish charging stations.

“It’s just a way to create opportunity for citizens to help speed up the process to reduce our emissions in the town,” said Harrison.

Mayor Brian Wiese indicated it was a good idea.

“I think it coincides, Coun. Harrison, with our contribution bylaw that we just passed a meeting or two ago where people can contribute money to the town earmarked for certain things and that could also be one of them.”

