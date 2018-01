Public hearing is Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers

The Town of Qualicum Beach is holding a public hearing on the strata age restriction bylaw Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

The zoning amendment bylaw, now called Unrestricted Residential, would prevent future strata corporations from restricting residency by age or family composition.

RELATED: Qualicum Beach age restriction bylaw sent back to staff for changes

For more info on the proposed bylaw, visit www.qualicumbeach.com.

— NEWS Staff