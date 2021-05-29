Qualicum Beach to again recognize Pride Month in 2021

Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer and Mayor Brian Wiese at the flag-raising ceremony for Pride Week in 2020. (Submitted photo)

The Town of Qualicum Beach is again declaring June as Pride Month.

Coun. Robert Filmer urged council to continue what it started last year.

At the regular meeting on May 27, he recommended the town raise the Pride Flag again in recognition of Pride Month, which is celebrated around the world.

“Obviously we’re not going to have the same big and wow celebration that we had last year, but simply having the month declared whether it’s us sitting at this table or or not it’s something the town will now do,” said Filmer. “So I think that’s a nice thing.”

Mayor Brian Wiese indicated the town still does not have an official Pride Flag. Filmer said he provided one last year that the town still has not returned to him and advised the town use it again.

“I would recommend the town look into purchasing one from an actual flag company because it’s not going to withstand heavy winds and stuff,” said Filmer. “But it’ll do for now.”

