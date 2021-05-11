Qualicum Beach store owner finds shop in shambles after early morning robbery

Business founder Jeff Ross stands outside his shop Gold Silver Guy in Qualicum Beach on May 10, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

A Qualicum Beach store owner aims to stay positive after one of his businesses was robbed on Monday (May 10).

The founder and owner of Gold Silver Guy, Jeff Ross, said his alarm system triggered at approximately 5 a.m. Once police were notified, he arrived at his business and found the front door shattered, with glass shards from smashed showcases everywhere and much of his inventory missing.

He believes the thief had to resort to a crow bar, or similar tool, to pry the front door open since its glass has a protective coating to prevent it from completely fracturing.

Once inside, he noticed six showcases were destroyed and items such as jewellery, coins and paper notes were gone. There was also an entire showcase itself missing, and he believes the thief may have had used either a large van or pickup truck to haul it away.

Approximately a year-and-a-half ago, at the same location, someone unsuccessfully attempted to break-in using a drill on the front door’s lock.

Despite Monday’s incident, Ross tries to keep a positive outlook.

“I keep saying it could be a lot worse,” he said. “I try to keep life in perspective. Yes, it hurts financially, but life could be a lot worse.”

Cpl. Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP confirmed police attended.

“Due to a large cabinet being taken, it was apparent that a vehicle was used by the suspect(s) to get away,” wrote Foreman in an email to PQB News. He also confirmed a forensic specialist will hopefully be able to provide further evidence, and that police plan to canvas nearby businesses for surveillance footage.

Foreman asked for anyone with information on Monday’s incident to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, citing police file 2021-4585.

