Qualicum Beach still pushing for $1 bus rides

Despite Qualicum Beach Mayor Teunis Westbroek’s $1 bus rides failing with the Regional District of Nanaimo, he is still hoping a pilot program could take off in the town.

Westbroek initially made the motion to send a letter to the RDN for $1 bus rides through the town at the Feb. 19 board meeting. The motion then failed during the RDN’s Transit select committee meeting May 24, with directors citing a report that the $1 fare would have an adverse effect on the transit system.

“It’s complicated because it would have a negative effect on the whole system, but what we can do if the town is interested, is work with the downtown business association or other community organizations and the town itself to actually subsidize that ride for a period of time to actually see if that would increase ridership.”

Westbroek said it could potentially reduce the number of vehicles on the road and help with parking issues in the town.

Westbroek made a motion for town staff to work with RDN staff to promote the summer pilot program for $1 bus rides. The motion carried.