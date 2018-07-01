Qualicum Beach staff looks into banning plastic straws

Councillor says motion a step in the right direction

Plastic straws are big polluters and there are alternatives. (submitted)

Qualicum Beach council unanimously passed a motion to looking into banning plastic straws within the town.

Coun. Neil Horner previously made the notice of motion for staff to investigate options for banning the provision of single-use plastic straws within the town and to provide a report to council with recommendations at the May 28 regular council meeting.

During the June 18 meeting, Horner made the motion officially, asking for a recorded vote.

“Banning plastic straws in Qualicum Beach would be a small but positive step in the worldwide effort to reduce the amount of plastic being consumed and discarded,” he said.

The motion, Horner said, would not break new ground, but would join the ranks of Vancouver, Victoria, New York City and the state of California.

“So if we get sued, we’ve got some pretty high-powered allies.”

He said passing the motion would be a small step in the right direction. Qualicum Beach council is currently in the process of approving a bylaw that would eventually ban the sale or provision of single-use plastic bags in Qualicum Beach.