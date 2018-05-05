Qualicum Beach staff give verbal plan for east village

Town of Qualicum Beach CAO Daniel Sailland gave a brief verbal presentation for the “east village” area of the village neighbourhood at the April 16 regular council meeting. — Lauren Collins photo

Town of Qualicum Beach staff says plans are in the works for the “east village” area of the village neighbourhood.

At the April 16 regular Qualicum Beach council meeting, CAO Daniel Sailland gave a verbal presentation to council and the gallery about the east village concept. There will be a visual presentation at the May 16 committee of the whole meeting.

The east village area is located at the intersection of Fir Street and Second Avenue.

Sailland said town staff has been talking with the property owners to come up with a concept that would be in line with the Official Community Plan. Discussions, he said, include the addition of commercial and retail space, flex-work spaces, tech sector work spaces and a possible micro brewery.

There could be additional parking and a public events plaza, Sailland said.

He said the area would be higher density and would likely include a mix of condominiums, rental units and townhomes.

Where Second Avenue continues, Sailland said, the street would be narrower with wider sidewalks “to make it more of a pedestrian-friendly environment.”

“It’s an important area that offers a lot of potential value to the uptown core.”

Sailland said at that same meeting, there will also be a visual presentation on the airport lands, which includes industry attraction, alternative housing and revenue sources for the airport. The town also owns land adjacent to the airport.