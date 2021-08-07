Qualicum Beach society holding massive yard sale for St. Andrews Lodge renovation

A giant fundraising yard sale will be held at the historic St. Andrews Lodge in Qualicum Beach on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event is being organized by the St. Andrews Lodge Historical and Cultural Society, with money raised to go toward restoration of the historic waterfront building, which served as a popular vacation destination in 1938.

The yard sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. There will be a host of items, including furniture, housewares, tools, games, books, and fishing gear, just to name a few.

The society is seeking donations of clean, gently used items that can be dropped off at the lodge, located at 3319 Island Highway West between 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the society is not accepting clothing at this time. Pick up of donations can be arranged by calling Mike at 250-951-1912.

Meanwhile, the society will receive a $5,000 grant from the Town of Qualicum Beach.

At the last council meeting in July, Coun. Robert Filmer made a notice of motion to approve $5,000 in funding to the society under the 2021 COVID-19 grant-in-aid program.

But Coun. Scott Harrison argued the society might not meet the COVID-19 grant-in aid criteria and may not be eligible. He amended Filmer’s motion to just allocate the $5,000 to the society from the town’s existing budget without having to apply the COVID-19 restart grant. Council unanimously approved.

