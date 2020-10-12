Qualicum Beach set to hold fall chipping program

The Town of Qualicum Beach’s chipper maching will be out on two separate days this month.

The fall chipping program is divided into two zones. Property owners on the east side of Memorial Avenue can have their chipping out by 8 a.m. on Oct 13. Then those on the west side will have their turn to have theirs out by 8 a.m. on Oct. 27.

The chipper will only travel down each street once. The town advises residents to make sure they don’t miss out by having branches and other woody materials out on the boulevard on the day of the designated schedule.

Only one pile of trees, branches and other woody shrub materials per property will be picked up. Maximum pile is eight feet by eight feet by five feet. Four inches is the maximum diameter size of wood waste that can be chipped and material more than four inches will not be picked up. Residents are asked to stack the branches at the roadside with butt ends facing in the same direction.

No grass clippings, leaves, soft plant materials such as flowers, as well as piles with gravel, dirt, or roots covered with direct will not be picked up.

The following number of piles may be left for chipping during each period based on the following: one pile for properties up to 0.2 ha (0.5 acres), two piles for properties greater than 0.4 ha (one acre) and properties more than 0.4 ha (one acre) may leave an additional pile for each adition 0.2 ha.

Larger volmes and/or sizes of wood waste material may be taken to the Regional District of Nanaimo transfer station at 860 Church Rd.

— NEWS Staff

