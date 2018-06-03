Qualicum Beach seeks info on banning plastic straws

Qualicum Beach staff will be looking into the possibility of banning plastic straws within the town. Coun. Neil Horner made a notice of motion at Monday’s (May 28) regular council meeting for staff to investigate options for banning the provision of single-use plastic straws within the town and to provide a report to council with recommendations.

“We’ve made a big mistake as a society and we need to do something about it and make some changes, and frankly, we are,” Horner said.

“Down in Victoria, the City of Vancouver and the entire state of California, have banned the use of plastic straws and this ban is gaining support in communities across Canada.”

Horner said there is no need for plastic straws as “paper works just fine.”

“While plastic bags are seen by some as necessary, plastic straws are just an indulgence — a small indulgence and nothing more.”

Qualicum Beach council is currently in the process of approving a bylaw that would eventually ban the sale or provision of single-use plastic bags in Qualicum Beach.