Qualicum Beach seeks info on banning plastic straws

Qualicum Beach staff will be looking into the possibility of banning plastic straws within the town. Coun. Neil Horner made a notice of motion at Monday’s regular council meeting for staff to investigate options for banning the provision of single-use plastic straws within the town and to provide a report to council with recommendations.
“We’ve made a big mistake as a society and we need to do something about it and make some changes, and frankly, we are,” Horner said.
Horner said there is no need for plastic straws as “paper works just fine.”
“While plastic bags are seen by some as necessary, plastic straws are just an indulgence — a small indulgence and nothing more.”