Qualicum Beach seeks feedback on affordable housing development

A meeting and public hearing will be held in Qualicum Beach this month regarding a new proposed affordable housing development.

The town is considering a zoning amendment for an affordable housing development at Railway Street and Village Way in Qualicum Beach.

If passed, the town-owned land’s zoning would be changed from residential 20 (R20) to permit multi-family residential.

The public information meeting will be on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 747 Jones St. The public hearing will be on Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m in the council chamber at Qualicum Beach Town Hall at 660 Primrose St.

