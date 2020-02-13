(NEWS file photo)

Qualicum Beach seeks feedback on affordable housing development

If bylaw passes, land at Railway Street and Village Way would be zoned as multi-family residential

  • Feb. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A meeting and public hearing will be held in Qualicum Beach this month regarding a new proposed affordable housing development.

The town is considering a zoning amendment for an affordable housing development at Railway Street and Village Way in Qualicum Beach.

If passed, the town-owned land’s zoning would be changed from residential 20 (R20) to permit multi-family residential.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach council talks affordable housing

The public information meeting will be on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 747 Jones St. The public hearing will be on Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m in the council chamber at Qualicum Beach Town Hall at 660 Primrose St.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Evacuation exercise to disrupt traffic in Nanoose Bay on Feb. 13
Next story
Break-and-enter crimes on the decline in Aldergrove: Langley RCMP

Just Posted

Most Read