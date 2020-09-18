Qualicum Beach roundabout project would cost nearly $2M

Town to apply for funds to cover $1.79M of the total

The Town of Qualicum Beach is planning to build a roundabout at the intersection of Village Way and Highway 19A. (Google Map)

The Town of Qualicum Beach plans to apply to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (Rural and North Communities Infrastructure) to fund a roundabout project at the intersection of Village Way and Highway 19A.

If successful, the town would approximately receive $1,787,859 to cover the cost of the project, estimated to be $1,986,510. The town will contribute $198,651 from its reserve funds.

READ MORE: Council passes resolution regarding construction of roundabout in Qualicum Beach

The intersection, according to ICBC, has had 16 crashes between 2015 and 2019. During peak hours, motorists on Village Way and Country Club Drive have difficulty crossing Highway 19A and making left turns onto Highway 19A.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News