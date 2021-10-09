Qualicum Beach residents could see property taxes go up 3.5 per cent

Town of Qualicum Beach residents could see property taxes rise 3.5 per cent.

Council gave first reading to the town’s five-year 2022-2026 financial plan, that reflects a tax hike based on 2.5 per cent for inflation and one per cent for capital projects.

Property taxes are the main source of income for the town ($11,818,000) as well as user fees and charges amounting to $3,071,000. Projected revenue for 2022 is $20,834,000 and total expenditures are $18,099,000.

There are costs in the town’s operating budget that have increased above inflation rate. They include the wages for the eight RCMP officers that the town pays for, and emergency services.

The new RCMP contract reflects rate increases from 2017 to 2022 to bring the wages more in line with other police forces across the country. The current remuneration for the RCMP is still based on 2016 wages. The retroactive increase is estimated to be about $12,300 per member. The final tally amounts to a $20,466 increase, from $86,110 to $106,576 per member based on the top tier of a constable rank. This spiked the town’s RCMP budget from $1,516,000 to $1,639,000 for 2022.

In other areas, the emergency services budget has also increased from $207,000 to $312,000, to fund the town’s share of projects undertaken by the Emergency Management Oceanside.

The staff report indicated the town is also experiencing pressure to meet demands for increased services. Attempts to reduce services to offset cost increases have often been abandoned due to negative perceptions from vocal members of the public. To continue to provide additional services, taxes need to go up.

The operating budget has allocated funds to retain a consultant to undertake a core services review to help establish priorities for the strategic plan and budget allocations for 2022 an beyond

Coun. Teunis Westbroek made a notice of motion that they don’t increase members of staff from its current complement unless approved by council.

“The cost of staff is very expensive,” said Westbroek. “We debate things here for a couple of thousands of dollars. Adding a senior staff or a union staff will cost us anywhere between $75,000 to $100,000 and we don’t even get to discuss it. I had people come as we all have probably about some of the numbers that they’ve seen we pay for administration. I’m pleased to see that under the current financial plan there is not a huge increase in administration other than inflation.”

READ MORE: Residents want to know Qualicum Beach’s budget commitment to trees, climate change

Coun. Scott Harrison said they have been getting a lot of complaints about levels of service.

“In order to actually execute on that you need staff,” said Harrison. “If you want to have an increased level of service, you’re going to have to hire more staff to actually provide the service. To have council signing off on every single hire from summer students through to high-level executives is a policy that’s pursued by precisely zero councils in all of British Columbia. So I’d be very interested to see the legal ramifications of undertaking such a policy. Moving forward, I think that would be something to be very dangerous for the town’s coffers.”

Harrison highlighted the tax rate for the light industry. He feels that the town tax rate is significantly lower than other municipalities on Vancouver Island.

The five-year financial plan will get second reading on Nov. 17 and on Nov. 24 it will be discussed at a committee whole meeting, where the public will get a chance to provide their input and feedback. Third reading will be on Dec. 8 and adoption of the budget will be on Jan. 12.

