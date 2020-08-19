Qualicum Beach receives funding to create new early learning studio

The Town of Qualicum Beach has announced it has been awarded provincial funding to create a new early learning studio.

The town indicated that approximately $2 million is provided through the Ministry of Children and Family Development New Spaces Fund and the Community Child Care Space Creation program and administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities should fully cover the construction cost of “Into the Woods Early Learning Studio.”

The proposed studio will create new spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. It is expected to open in 2021. It will feature a new 3,269 square foot childcare centre with outdoor play area, set within the town-owned community park.

The facility will establish new high-quality and affordable childcare spaces, under two licensing types. The facility will be operated by a non-profit society, and is a key step in addressing a critical need within our community, especially for underserved populations.

With a focus on infant and toddler care and extended hours of operation, this facility will serve the community and region for many years to come. With commitments from key stakeholders and local operators, support is evident to make this a successful venture.

“This project will create a truly remarkable space for our town’s youngest residents, within the natural beauty of our community park,” said Luke Sales, director of planning and community development for the town.

The studio will be fully accessible and inclusive to children requiring extra support needs and will offer programs to support Indigenous communities and cultures by inviting community educators, traditional language speakers, artists and First Nations storytellers to teach children about the Hul’qumi’num language and Pentlatch culture.

— NEWS Staff

