Qualicum Beach Realtor wins award

From left: Nicholas Hermann and Cameron Hussynec from Coast Capital Savings with Ian Lindsay who received Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s Realtor of the Year award. — Photo submitted by VIREB

Qualicum Beach Realtor Ian Lindsay has been named Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s 2017 Realtor of the Year.

Lindsay, according to a news release from VIREB, received the award on March 9, during VIREB’s annual general meeting at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

VIREB presents the Realtor of the Year Award, sponsored by Coast Capital Savings, to a member “whose dedication to excellence has had a profound influence on the professional image of VIREB Realtors and who has made significant contributions to the real estate industry.”

Now with RE/MAX Anchor Realty in Qualicum Beach, Lindsay has had a long and successful career selling both residential and commercial real estate. He has applied his professional expertise to a variety of roles for VIREB, including serving on arbitration and education committees. Lindsay has also been instrumental in the development of VIREB’s commercial division and commercial council.

Known for his mentorship of colleagues and community involvement, Lindsay said in the news release that he believes realtors play an essential role within the business community, one that extends beyond merely selling real estate.

“I’m honoured to receive this award and consider it a privilege to be able to give back to my community and profession,” Lindsay said. “Moreover, I recognize that positive results are only possible with the active support and belief of others. Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support me, our industry, and our community in these endeavours.”

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Lindsay chaired a committee that raised more than $2,000,000 to build the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. Following that achievement, he was part of the group behind the development of Ravensong Aquatic Centre, and he successfully negotiated the 50-acre parkland acquisition that is now Heritage Forest. Over the years, Lindsay has been a hands-on volunteer for numerous organizations, including Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, Milner Gardens and Woodlands, Children’s Miracle Network, Kwalikum Secondary School, and the Rotary Club of Qualicum Beach.

Lindsay also received a Realtors Care award in 2007 for his community involvement and charitable activities. He is the founder of Kwalikum Secondary School’s Premiere Performance, which raises funds for the fine arts students for bursaries to attend workshops.

VIREB executive office Bill Benoit said the board was delighted to present Lindsay with the award.

“Ian is an exemplary professional and valued ambassador for the real estate profession,” Benoit said.

— VIREB news release