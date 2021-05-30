Qualicum Beach mayor wants council to condemn bullying, intimidation on social media

Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese has shared his concern with what he says amounts to bullying and intimidation on social media.

Wiese told council at its regular meeting on May 27 he has seen a significant amount of incidents that were exacerbated during the town’s recent byelection campaign.

“All I just wanted to say is I think it has to stop across the board,” said Wiese. “There’s both sides of every issue. We have this horrible thing going on in Qualicum Beach and it’s just nasty. I think it really has to stop. I consider it bullying and bullying is bullying.”

Although no motion was made on this issue, Wiese wants council to take a stand.

“I am hoping that we as a united council, all of us, will condemn the spreading of half-truths through social media and online blogs,” he said.

“And when it comes up that we see something, that we addressed it as an entire council saying ‘no, no this is not alright. We’re not gonna let this happen’. I just think we, as a Town of Qualicum Beach can do a lot better than we are.”

