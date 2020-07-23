Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese to ride 300 kilometres to help children batting cancer

Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese is gearing up to ride 300 kilometres to help children battling cancer.

Wiese is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge, a Canada-wide fundraising effort in support of the SickKids Foundation. People set their own riding goal and raise money and then pedal their way to their goal throughout August. Cancer is the number one cause of disease-related death in children in Canada, with 1,400 children being diagnosed every year.

Wiese said he had been meaning to do the ride for a while, so made sure he would have the time this year. In terms of motivation, he said it’s something that affects everyone in some way and that he’s inspired by the local community’s dedication to fundraising.

“Cancer hits all of us,” he said. “Specifically, cancer with kids drives me bonkers, I can’t stand it. So I thought ‘get it done’.”

As of July 23, Wiese has raised $1,990. In terms of an end goal, he said he wants to be in the top 10 fundraisers in B.C. So far, he’s number 15. He aims to do 10 kilometres most days in August.

“I think it’ll be good… my wife told me, ‘well, just get up, get on your bike and go,’ what a great way to start the morning,” he said. “I think it’ll be awesome.”

People can donate by going to greatcyclechallenge.ca and searching his name or by dropping by town hall.

