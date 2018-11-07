Qualicum Beach mayor and council sworn in

Qualicum Beach’s new mayor Brian Wiese and council members Robert Filmer, Adam Walker, Scott Harrison and Teunis Westbroek were sworn in at an inaugural council meeting on Nov. 5.
During the meeting, mayor Wiese gave his inaugural address.
“To my wife Janet, a huge thank you for your support. This was very much a family decision to run and I can honestly say, I’m not sure who this process was harder on,” Wiese said.
“To my campaign team, and I mean all of you, my sincere gratitude, without you, I can assure you, we would not be here.”
Wiese went on to thank the outgoing council for their time serving Qualicum Beach and gave a congratulations to the new council members.
Wiese said it was difficult to express his feelings of humility, pride, excitement and “shear terror” that he was feeling at his first council meeting.
“For those here who knew my mom, Joan Wiese, she would be beaming tonight,” he said.
Wiese said it was evident during the election that the focus was on change for Qualicum Beach.
“Qualicum Beach, along with the majority of the province, sought out fresh eyes to forge our future while having the skills to recognize and honour our past,” he said.
“I am very thankful that you have placed in me, and my fellow members of council, your trust and confidence to address these challenges set before us.
—NEWS staff