Qualicum Beach mayor and council sworn in

Qualicum Beach’s new mayor Brian Wiese and council members Robert Filmer, Adam Walker, Scott Harrison and Teunis Westbroek were sworn in at an inaugural council meeting on Nov. 5.

Brian Beck from the Qualicum Beach Pipe Band, Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Marc Pelletier, Cst. Mike Dally and the town crier Len Mustard and his wife escorted the council-elects into the meeting where they all took their oaths of office.

During the meeting, mayor Wiese gave his inaugural address.

“To my wife Janet, a huge thank you for your support. This was very much a family decision to run and I can honestly say, I’m not sure who this process was harder on,” Wiese said.

“To my campaign team, and I mean all of you, my sincere gratitude, without you, I can assure you, we would not be here.”

Wiese went on to thank the outgoing council for their time serving Qualicum Beach and gave a congratulations to the new council members.

“It will be an honour to work with you all,” he said.

Wiese said it was difficult to express his feelings of humility, pride, excitement and “shear terror” that he was feeling at his first council meeting.

“For those here who knew my mom, Joan Wiese, she would be beaming tonight,” he said. “I am very thrilled for our community and most importantly, I am excited for what the next four years has in store.”

Wiese said it was evident during the election that the focus was on change for Qualicum Beach.

“Qualicum Beach, along with the majority of the province, sought out fresh eyes to forge our future while having the skills to recognize and honour our past,” he said.

“I am very thankful that you have placed in me, and my fellow members of council, your trust and confidence to address these challenges set before us. I know as a council, we are feeling a great passion and total commitment to creating a stronger, more vibrant community in which we can all be proud of.”

—NEWS staff