Qualicum Beach lays out requirements for renovation of historic St. Andrews Lodge

Qualicum Beach staff has highlighted the town’s expected requirements for a group that wants to restore and renovate the historic St. Andrews Lodge.

Town council reversed its decision to demolish the heritage building on Nov. 6 and agreed to work with the Qualicum Education and Wellness Society in forming the St. Andrews Lodge Historical and Cultural Society, which will lead the restoration and operation of the lodge.

Town director of planning Luke Sales said it was important for staff to relay the type of expectations any society or individual taking over a town-owned building need to comply with. That includes meeting the provincial building code and town’s building bylaws.

“They’re very clear and they’re required so not optional,” said Sales.

Some of the expected requirements include applying for a building permit to perform any reconstruction or changes to the lodge’s structure and space. As well, there are required permit fees, development cost changes and any offsite and onsite works and that documents need to be submitted by registered professionals to ensure compliance town and provincial regulations.

Sales said staff wanted clarification from council whether the town intends to apply all of them to the lodge.

“The recommendation from staff is that they should all be applied and that the society or potential society should be informed as soon as possible just so they know what they’re walking into,” said Sales.

Coun. Teunis Westbroek informed council that the society is being established and will adopt the name St. Andrews Lodge Historical and Cultural Society.

“We should hold off on making anybody do anything until we have a society and somebody who is going to occupy the building, give them the key and start charging them the cost for power and other things,” Westbroek said. “But at this point it’s premature.”

Westbroek made a motion to defer the matter to meeting after the society has been established and council agreed.

