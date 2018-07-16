The Town of Qualicum Beach’s Hemsworth Road Trailway Project has begun. NEWS file photo

Qualicum Beach Hemsworth Road Trailway Project begins

Trail closed until construction is complete in Septmeber

  • Jul. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The Town of Qualicum Beach’s Hemsworth Road Trailway Project has begun.

The project includes improvements to the water and storm drainage, installation of a culvert, construction of a block wall and resurfacing of the trail.

The public is reminded that the trail is considered an active construction site and is closed until the completion of the project. The work is expected to be complete this September.

Read: Town of Qualicum Beach seeks trailway tender

“The Town is pleased with the enhancements planned for the Hemsworth Trail. The project will provide greater accessibility to the Heritage Forest trail network, and increase habitat protection and fish spawning along Beach Creek,” said Mayor Teunis Westbroek.

“The safer crossing from the Heritage Forest area also leads to the pedestrian-signaled crosswalk over Village Way.”

Council awarded the tender for the project to David Stalker Excavating at a total cost of $345,676. Funding for the project includes $100,000 from the Province of British Columbia Rural Dividend Program with the difference coming from the Town’s budget.

— NEWS staff

