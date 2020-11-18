Qualicum Beach hardware store closes for cleaning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Dolly’s Home Hardware in Qualicum Beach has closed its doors for the day on Nov. 18, to conduct a major sanitization after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)

Dolly’s Home Hardware in Qualicum Beach has closed its doors today (Nov. 18) to thoroughly disinfect the store after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who was last in the store Saturday, Nov. 14, was tested on Nov. 16 and the positive result was known on Nov. 17. The employee is now self-isolating.

The owners of the store indicated that any staff member identified as being in direct contact with the infected individual will also be subjected to follow Island Health guidelines.

As a precaution, the business has decided to voluntarily close its doors for one day to completely sanitize the store.

“The health and safety of our employees and our local community is paramount,” the store stated on its Facebook page.

The message stated the store remains committed to following all health and safety guidelines set out by Island Health, including wearing masks, physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning protocols.

“Absolutely no one will be allowed into our store when we re-open without sanitizing hands in front of staff and wearing a mask/face shield,” the message stated. “The safety of our staff and customers is more important than a few minutes of discomfort.”

This is the second location in Qualicum Beach that had to close down due to COVID-19 exposure. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 shut down for 10 days due to low risk exposure case that happened on Nov. 7-8. They will re-open on Nov. 23.

As of Nov. 18, there are 114 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region that includes Parksville Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Port Alberni, and Comox Valley.

According to BC Health, there were 717 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported on Tuesday, Nov. 17. It was the highest single-day totals for new cases and deaths.

