Qualicum Beach Farmers Market to re-open on Saturday, April 4

The Qualicum Beach Farmers Market will re-open on Saturday, April 4.

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and the Ministry of Health has declared farmers markets as an essential service.

The Qualicum Beach market will resume conducting business from 8:30 a.m. to noon at its orginal location on 644 Veterans Way, near the Qualicum Beach curling rink but with new COVID-19 measures in place.

Only fresh, frozen and prepared items will be sold.

People are being advised to comply with the province’s recommendations to “stay home” and practise physical distancing. The organizers of the event want to encourage the public to only attend the market if absolutely necessary.

As an alternative, many market vendors are offering online orders through the market’s website at qbfarmersmarket.com

In other places in the province, farmers markets have continued to operate and have placed strict protocols to keep the public safe. Kamloops farmers market for instance have a slogan of “shop, don’t stop” to discourage people from lingering.

